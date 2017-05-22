Rome

Mattarella remembers Falcone

25th anniversary of killing Wednesday

Mattarella remembers Falcone

Rome, may 22 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday remembered anti-Mafia magistrate Giovanni Falcone as he opened a plenary session of the judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates, devoted to the late anti-Mob hero two days before the 25th anniversary of his murder. Mattarella, who lost his elder brother, Sicily governor Piersanti, to the Mafia in 1980, recalled that Falcone was always "a stickler for the solidity of evidence" as he showed in the so-called maxi-trial that convicted dozens of Mafia bosses and earned him the death sentence that was carried out on May 25, 1992. Falcone was also a firm believer in the independence of the judiciary, Mattarella recalled. The president urged the judiciary to keep up the fight against the mafia, upholding the memory of Falcone and his friend and colleague Paolo Borsellino, also murdered by the Mob in 1992. Matterall will lead a commemoration of Falcone by addressing 1,000 students from over all Italy in the Ucciardone prison bunker hall with Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso, the former national anti-Mafia prosecutor, Interior Minister Marco Minniti and Education Minister Valeria Fedeli. There will be marches through the Sicilian capital Wednesday afternoon and commemorative programmes on Italian State TV Wednesday night.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blue Whale, il gioco suicida, due casi nel messinese?

Blue Whale, il gioco suicida, due casi nel messinese?

di Giuseppe Puglisi

Aggredito nella movida, grave un 29enne

Aggredito nella movida,
grave un 29enne

Donna “avvicina” un ragazzino, la polizia verifica

Donna “avvicina” un ragazzino, la polizia verifica

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

di Luigi Abbramo

Multe per rifiuti fuori orario, Santagati finisce all'ospedale

Multe per rifiuti fuori orario, Santagati finisce all'ospedale

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33