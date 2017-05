2 Iraqi corvettes to go home after 26 yrs

Rome, May 22 - Two Iraqi Navy corvettes are to go home later today after more than 26 years in Italy following the 1990 UN arms embargo on Iraq in the wake of the invasion of Kuwait. Iraqi soldiers who have been guarding the Mussa Ben Nassair and the Tariq Ibn Ziad, commissioned by Saddam Hussein from Fincantieri, will finally go home. They will travel to the port of Umm Qasr, near Nassiriya, under the escort of the Norwegian floating-dock ship Eide Trader.