Not good idea to change IMU on first homes - Padoan (2)

Brussels, May 22 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Monday that the European Commission's recommendation that Italy bring back the property tax IMU for high earners was not a good idea. Rome recently scrapped IMU on people's primary residences. "It is one of many proposals but fiscal reforms should be looked at as a whole," Padoan told reporters as he arrived at the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels. "I'd say that changing your mind about a tax that has just been changed is not a good idea". The European Commission said in its spring package Monday that "Italy has confirmed that its additional budget measures requested for 2017 have been taken and that therefore, in this phase, no further step is deemed necessary to respect the debt rule". Brussels also ruled out an infringement procedure for macro-economic imbalances, as long as recommended reforms are implemented. Padoan said that the Commission's recommendations for Italy and other States gave a "positive outlook" and stressed Rome's reform drive was moving forward. "The reforms are continuing," he said. "It is necessary to implement them and pass others. We are in absolute agreement - growth does not satisfy us yet, but it is improving. "Above all, it's necessary to keep budget policy on the narrow path between consolidation and support for growth". European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Monday Italy "mustn't grumble about the EU Commission because it has shown intelligent and sympathetic flexibility, and this attitude will continue to mark the constructive dialogue with the Italian authorities and which I personally have with Minister Pier Carlo Padoan". He said that "the European Commission has used its margin of appreciation regarding the cyclical situation in Italy" and "we will reassess compliance with the debt criteria on the basis of our autumn forecasts". Moscovici said "for today it is good news". Moscovici stressed, however, the "deals must be upheld" and that "the rules are the rules". Moscovici added that elections in Italy, set to take place early in 2018 at the latest, should not stop its efforts to meet its economic and financial commitments to the EU. "The elections should not interrupt Italy's commitments and we grant it trust because it remains a country at the heart of the eurozone and respects its commitments," Moscovici said. "We respect the Italian electorate but we truly hope that Italy remains what it is - a credible and strong country".