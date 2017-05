M5S to up Rome gender parity to 60%-40% (2)

Rome, May 22 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) aims to up gender parity in the Rome administration from 50%-50% to 60%-40%, a proposal the opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) called a "shameful coup de main" that eliminates gender parity. Under the M5S plan, the 60%-40% can be in men's favour, or the other way around, an M5S spokesman explained. photo: Roma Mayor Virginia Raggi