Not good idea to change IMU on first homes - Padoan

Brussels, May 22 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Monday that the European Commission's recommendation that Italy bring back the property tax IMU for high earners was not a good idea. Rome recently scrapped IMU on people's primary residences. "It is one of many proposals but fiscal reforms should be looked at as a whole," Padoan told reporters as he arrived at the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels. "I'd say that changing your mind about a tax that has just been changed is not a good idea".