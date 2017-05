Reforms continuing, more coming says Padoan

Brussels, May 22 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Monday that the European Commission's recommendations for Italy and other States gave a "positive outlook" and stressed Rome's reform drive was moving forward. "The reforms are continuing," he said. "It is necessary to implement them and pass others. We are in absolute agreement - growth does not satisfy us yet, but it is improving. Above all, it's necessary to keep budget policy on the narrow path between consolidation and support for growth".