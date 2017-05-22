Castellitto's hairdresser Fortunata wows Cannes

Cannes
22/05/2017
Cannes, May 22 - Italian actor-director Sergio Castellitto's tale of a salt-of-the-earth Roman hairdresser, Fortunata, wowed the Cannes Film Festival Sunday. The film, competing in the Un Certain Regard section, tells the tale of the plain-talking hairdresser's pursuit of her dream, to open a salon all of her own called Lucky. Fortunata is played by Jasmine Trinca, who pulls out all the stops in the picture of a feisty character separated from her husband and with an eight-year-old daughter, in the Roman suburbs of Torpignatara and Centocelle. Castellitto, who directed from a script written by himself and his novelist wife Margaret Mazzantini, dodged criticism of the film as celebrating an idealised "popolare (working class)" world, saying "'popolare' is a very beautiful word". The film also stars Stefano Accorsi.
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Blue Whale, il gioco suicida, due casi nel messinese?
di Giuseppe Puglisi
La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino
di Luigi Abbramo
Multe per rifiuti fuori orario, Santagati finisce all'ospedale
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online