Castellitto's hairdresser Fortunata wows Cannes

Cannes, May 22 - Italian actor-director Sergio Castellitto's tale of a salt-of-the-earth Roman hairdresser, Fortunata, wowed the Cannes Film Festival Sunday. The film, competing in the Un Certain Regard section, tells the tale of the plain-talking hairdresser's pursuit of her dream, to open a salon all of her own called Lucky. Fortunata is played by Jasmine Trinca, who pulls out all the stops in the picture of a feisty character separated from her husband and with an eight-year-old daughter, in the Roman suburbs of Torpignatara and Centocelle. Castellitto, who directed from a script written by himself and his novelist wife Margaret Mazzantini, dodged criticism of the film as celebrating an idealised "popolare (working class)" world, saying "'popolare' is a very beautiful word". The film also stars Stefano Accorsi.