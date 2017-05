Elections mustn't stop Italy's efforts - Moscovici

Brussels, May 22 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Monday that elections in Italy, set to take place early in 2018 at the latest, should not stop its efforts to meet its economic and financial commitments to the EU. "The elections should not interrupt Italy's commitments and we grant it trust because it remains a country at the heart of the eurozone and respects its commitments," Moscovici said. "We respect the Italian electorate but we truly hope that Italy remains what it is - a credible and strong country".