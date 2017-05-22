Turin Book Fair a major hit even after Milan defection -Bray

Turin, May 22 - The Turin Book Fair showed it is still a "major hit" even after the "defection" represented by the the upstart rival event in Milan, Turin Book Fair chief Massimo Bray said Monday. Bray said "citizens showed great interest and participation" despite the absence of some of Italy's biggest publishers, who decided to back the Milan event. "Books have a soul of their own, and this time they reacted to those who thought the Turin fair would not have this ability to bounce back from Milan's defection," said the former culture minister. Sales at this year's event were 40% up and all the events were sold out. Despite the absence of Italy's biggest publisher, Mondadori, other major players like Feltrinelli, Sellerio, Donzelli, La Nave di Teseo, Giunti and Iperborea were present and racked up record sales.