Turin

Turin Book Fair a major hit even after Milan defection -Bray

'Books have a soul of their own' says fair chief

Turin Book Fair a major hit even after Milan defection -Bray

Turin, May 22 - The Turin Book Fair showed it is still a "major hit" even after the "defection" represented by the the upstart rival event in Milan, Turin Book Fair chief Massimo Bray said Monday. Bray said "citizens showed great interest and participation" despite the absence of some of Italy's biggest publishers, who decided to back the Milan event. "Books have a soul of their own, and this time they reacted to those who thought the Turin fair would not have this ability to bounce back from Milan's defection," said the former culture minister. Sales at this year's event were 40% up and all the events were sold out. Despite the absence of Italy's biggest publisher, Mondadori, other major players like Feltrinelli, Sellerio, Donzelli, La Nave di Teseo, Giunti and Iperborea were present and racked up record sales.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blue Whale, il gioco suicida, due casi nel messinese?

Blue Whale, il gioco suicida, due casi nel messinese?

di Giuseppe Puglisi

Aggredito nella movida, grave un 29enne

Aggredito nella movida,
grave un 29enne

Donna “avvicina” un ragazzino, la polizia verifica

Donna “avvicina” un ragazzino, la polizia verifica

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

di Luigi Abbramo

Multe per rifiuti fuori orario, Santagati finisce all'ospedale

Multe per rifiuti fuori orario, Santagati finisce all'ospedale

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33