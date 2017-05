Doomsayers harm Church says pope (2)

Vatican City, May 22 - Pope Francis on Monday urged nuns in the Vatican "not to join the prophets of doom, who have done so much damage to the Church and the consecrated life, don't give in to the temptation of drowsiness, like the Apostles in Gethsemane, or desperation". he was speaking to the Pious Sister Disciples of the Divine Master. "Dearest sisters, wake up the world, light up the future!" Francis told them.