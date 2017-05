Stop jealousy and gossip pope tells nuns (2)

Vatican City, May 22 - Pope Francis told nuns at a Vatican audience Monday that they should banish from their communities "divisions, jealousies and gossip" and speak to each other "with frankness and charity". He also said they should avoid all "self-referential" temptations as well as the "culture of channel-hopping". The pope was speaking to nuns taking part in the General Chapter of the Pious Sister Disciples of the Divine Master.