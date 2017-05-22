Milan

Any electoral law if vote is in Sep - Salvini (2)

But best system is first-past-the-post

Milan, May 22 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday the League was willing to accept "any" electoral system including German-style proportional representation (PR) as long as an election in September could be secured. He added, however, that the League's preference was for a first-past-the-post system. Over the weekend the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi made overtures to the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, saying it would accept a German-style law as long as it was PR. The PD, which last week proposed a 50% PR, 50% first-past-the-post system, said it would be willing to talk to FI. Pundits say recent manoeuvres on the election law have upped the possibility of the next election taking place late this year rather than early next.

