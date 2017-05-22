Rome

ISTAT revises upwards 2017 GDP to 1.0% (3)

Italy GDP recovering but gap with EU

ISTAT revises upwards 2017 GDP to 1.0% (3)

Rome, May 22 - ISTAT on Monday revised upwards its 2017 growth forecast from 0.9% to 1.0%, saying that "a more sustained dynamic in world trade is foreseen that should boost exports". Italy's GDP is recovering but there is a gap with the rest of the EU, ISTAT said in its spring forecasts. It said Italian GDP rose 1.9% in the first quarter of 2017 while eurozone GDP rose 3.5%. Household spending was hindered by price rises in 2017 and only rose by 1%, ISTAT went on. The national statistics agency also said that there were risks because of tensions on the financial markets. Unemployment in 2017 was 11.5%, a "moderate improvement," ISTAT said. It also said that a "surge" in investments was continuing, with a 3% rise expected this year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blue Whale, il gioco suicida, due casi nel messinese?

Blue Whale, il gioco suicida, due casi nel messinese?

di Giuseppe Puglisi

Aggredito nella movida, grave un 29enne

Aggredito nella movida,
grave un 29enne

Donna “avvicina” un ragazzino, la polizia verifica

Donna “avvicina” un ragazzino, la polizia verifica

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

di Luigi Abbramo

Multe per rifiuti fuori orario, Santagati finisce all'ospedale

Multe per rifiuti fuori orario, Santagati finisce all'ospedale

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33