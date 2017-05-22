ISTAT revises upwards 2017 GDP to 1.0% (3)

Rome, May 22 - ISTAT on Monday revised upwards its 2017 growth forecast from 0.9% to 1.0%, saying that "a more sustained dynamic in world trade is foreseen that should boost exports". Italy's GDP is recovering but there is a gap with the rest of the EU, ISTAT said in its spring forecasts. It said Italian GDP rose 1.9% in the first quarter of 2017 while eurozone GDP rose 3.5%. Household spending was hindered by price rises in 2017 and only rose by 1%, ISTAT went on. The national statistics agency also said that there were risks because of tensions on the financial markets. Unemployment in 2017 was 11.5%, a "moderate improvement," ISTAT said. It also said that a "surge" in investments was continuing, with a 3% rise expected this year.