No pol is Franciscan, Parolin tells Grillo

Rome, May 22 - No politician can style himself as being Franciscan, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolini said after anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo said "we are the Franciscans of today" on the second M5S march from Perugia to Assisi, in favour of a basic income. While saying that he was "glad" that politicians evoked St Francis, Parolin said "no one can auto-define himself as Franciscan". The Vatican No. 2 said that "no one can claim to have an exclusive on the Franciscan message".