Mafia boss gunned down in Palermo (2)

Palermo, May 22 - A Mafia boss was gunned down in the streets of Palermo Monday morning. Giuseppe Dainotti, 67, was shot in the head by two killers while riding his bike, police said. Dainotti was released from jail in 2014, they said. Dainotti was one of Palermo's top bosses, police said. A boss of the Porta Nuova family, he served time for murder and for a billion-lire robbery at Palermo's Monte dei Pegni institutional pawnbrokers in 1991.