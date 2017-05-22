Rome

Leaks are from prosecutors or police - Legnini (2)

CSM chief agrees with prosecutor Gratteri

CSM chief agrees with prosecutor Gratteri

Rome, May 22 - The vice-president of the judiciary's self governing body the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), Giovanni Legnini, on Sunday night said he agreed with Catanzaro prosecutor Nicola Gratteri that leaks to the media came from prosecutors' or police offices. Speaking of a leaked wiretap in which ex-premier Matteo Renzi tells his father to tell the truth in the CONSIP civil-service procurement agency graft case, and Renzi's allegations of a "plot", Legnini said he could "not anticipate the judgement that the CSM will have to give, if the involvement of one or more magistrates was proven." The publication of the illegally leaked CONSIP wiretap led Renzi to speak of a plot against him and his centre-left Democratic Party (PD). In the wiretap, he is heard telling his father Tiziano to "tell the whole truth" about an alleged meeting with the since-arrested Campania businessman at the centre of the probe, Alfredo Romeo - a meeting Tiziano Renzi denies took place. In the probe, the elder Renzi is under investigation for suspected influence-peddling.

