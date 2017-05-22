Leaks are from prosecutors or police - Legnini (2)

Rome
22/05/2017
Rome, May 22 - The vice-president of the judiciary's self governing body the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), Giovanni Legnini, on Sunday night said he agreed with Catanzaro prosecutor Nicola Gratteri that leaks to the media came from prosecutors' or police offices. Speaking of a leaked wiretap in which ex-premier Matteo Renzi tells his father to tell the truth in the CONSIP civil-service procurement agency graft case, and Renzi's allegations of a "plot", Legnini said he could "not anticipate the judgement that the CSM will have to give, if the involvement of one or more magistrates was proven." The publication of the illegally leaked CONSIP wiretap led Renzi to speak of a plot against him and his centre-left Democratic Party (PD). In the wiretap, he is heard telling his father Tiziano to "tell the whole truth" about an alleged meeting with the since-arrested Campania businessman at the centre of the probe, Alfredo Romeo - a meeting Tiziano Renzi denies took place. In the probe, the elder Renzi is under investigation for suspected influence-peddling.
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Blue Whale, il gioco suicida, due casi nel messinese?
di Giuseppe Puglisi
La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino
di Luigi Abbramo
Multe per rifiuti fuori orario, Santagati finisce all'ospedale
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online