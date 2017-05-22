Macron, Gentiloni relaunch eurozone fiscal union

Paris
22/05/2017
Paris, May 22 - Emmanuel Macron and Paolo Gentiloni on Sunday relaunched eurozone fiscal union and said they were ready to work with whoever shared the same values as Italy, France and Germany. The agreement was at the centre of talks between the French president and the Italian premier at the Elysee Palace, along with the upcoming G7 at Taormina and major issues like the Paris climate change accord. Among the priorities, Macron cited the "creation of a common budget for the eurozone". He also admitted that "we did not hear sufficiently the cry of help from Italy on migrant crisis rules".
