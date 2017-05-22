Soccer: Juve win record sixth straight scudetto

Rome, May 22 - Juventus won a record sixth straight scudetto by beating Crotone 3-0 Sunday to leave them with an unassailable lead atop Serie A with one game to spare. Having already won the Italian Cup, the Bianconeri are now aiming to achieve the treble by beating Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Cardiff on June 3. "We are at such a high level that it will be tough to maintain it," said coach Massimiliano Allegri. "Ten years ago we got back into Serie A (after Calciopoli), so the circle has closed", said skipper Gianluigi Buffon, a possibility for this year's Ballon d'Or. "A lot of people were pulling against us, that's normal, the strongest are always easy to dislike," said the Italy keeper. Gonzalo Higuain, top scorer with 24 strikes, tweeted "very great group (of players)!. The last step is lacking to do something extraordinary. All together. Until the end!" In other results, Roma and Napoli both won to hang on to second and third Champions League spots respectively.