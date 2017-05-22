Soccer: Juve win record sixth straight scudetto

Rome
22/05/2017
Rome, May 22 - Juventus won a record sixth straight scudetto by beating Crotone 3-0 Sunday to leave them with an unassailable lead atop Serie A with one game to spare. Having already won the Italian Cup, the Bianconeri are now aiming to achieve the treble by beating Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Cardiff on June 3. "We are at such a high level that it will be tough to maintain it," said coach Massimiliano Allegri. "Ten years ago we got back into Serie A (after Calciopoli), so the circle has closed", said skipper Gianluigi Buffon, a possibility for this year's Ballon d'Or. "A lot of people were pulling against us, that's normal, the strongest are always easy to dislike," said the Italy keeper. Gonzalo Higuain, top scorer with 24 strikes, tweeted "very great group (of players)!. The last step is lacking to do something extraordinary. All together. Until the end!" In other results, Roma and Napoli both won to hang on to second and third Champions League spots respectively.
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Blue Whale, il gioco suicida, due casi nel messinese?
di Giuseppe Puglisi
La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino
di Luigi Abbramo
Multe per rifiuti fuori orario, Santagati finisce all'ospedale
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online