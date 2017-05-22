Rome

Alitalia shares for staff 'good idea' - Delrio (2)

Decision up to future owners

Rome, May 22 - It would be a good idea if the future Alitalia distributed some of its shares to its workers, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in an interview with Corriere della Sera Monday. The move would "help boost that sense of trust that has been lacking in the last few years", he said. Any such decision would be up to future owners of the ailing airline, which is in extraordinary administration under three commissioners and seeking new investors, Delrio said. But this would not be enough to relaunch the company, Delrio said. "The premise is to find a serious investor, willing to put in the money that is needed. "But I see positive signs, I'm confident". Delrio went on that at the former flag carrier, which is using a bridge loan to keep flying till the end of the year, "it was the management that didn't do the right things at the right time". Finally, Delrio said a 49% shareholding threshold for non-EU companies was "unrealistic".

