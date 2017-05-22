Alitalia shares for staff 'good idea' - Delrio (2)

Rome
22/05/2017
Rome, May 22 - It would be a good idea if the future Alitalia distributed some of its shares to its workers, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in an interview with Corriere della Sera Monday. The move would "help boost that sense of trust that has been lacking in the last few years", he said. Any such decision would be up to future owners of the ailing airline, which is in extraordinary administration under three commissioners and seeking new investors, Delrio said. But this would not be enough to relaunch the company, Delrio said. "The premise is to find a serious investor, willing to put in the money that is needed. "But I see positive signs, I'm confident". Delrio went on that at the former flag carrier, which is using a bridge loan to keep flying till the end of the year, "it was the management that didn't do the right things at the right time". Finally, Delrio said a 49% shareholding threshold for non-EU companies was "unrealistic".
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Blue Whale, il gioco suicida, due casi nel messinese?
di Giuseppe Puglisi
La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino
di Luigi Abbramo
Multe per rifiuti fuori orario, Santagati finisce all'ospedale
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online