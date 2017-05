Assistant nabbed for vet's murder (2)

Ancona, May 22 - The assistant of a Marche vet found dead with several stab wounds Sunday has been detained for his murder, sources said Monday. The Ascoli man, 23, was taken to a jail in Ancona for the murder of Olindo Pinciaroli, found in a field near Osimo early Sunday. The assistant reportedly alleged that there had been four assailants of Pinciaroli. photo: the street Pinciaroli lived on