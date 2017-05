ISTAT revises upwards 2017 GDP to 1.0% (2)

Rome, May 22 - ISTAT on Monday revised upwards its 2017 growth forecast from 0.9% to 1.0%, saying that "a more sustained dynamic in world trade is foreseen that should boost exports". Italy's GDP is recovering but there is a gap with the rest of the EU, ISTAT said Monday. It said Italian GDP rose 1.9% in the first quarter of 2017 while eurozone GDP rose 3.5%.