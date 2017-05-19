7,000 for G7 security, measures boosted (2)

Rome

Minniti chairs meet with police, intelligence

Rome, May 19 - Italy will deploy more than 7,000 police and soldiers to guard the G7 summit in Taormina May 26-27, Interior Minister Marco Minniti said after chairing a meeting of the national committee for public order and security Friday. The committee decided "the targeted boosting and intensification of activities needed to raise the security standards in the places involved in the summit all over the country". The meeting reviewed national and local security guidelines and ordered maximum coordination among all security and intelligence services. An extra 2,900 soldiers will be drafted in to boost summit security, added to the contingent of 7,050 guarding sensitive sites nationwide, a statement said.

