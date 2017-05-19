Milan station knife attacker probed for terror (3)

Milan, May 19 - Ismail Tommaso Hosni, the young Italian man with a North African father who stabbed two soldiers and a policeman in Milan's central rail station Thursday night, has been placed under investigation for suspected international terrorism in connection with a suspected terror network flagged by Facebook posts, judicial sources said Friday. Hosni is also under investigation for attempted murder, the sources said. Sources said it would take a few days to verify that Hosni had himself put up a Facebook page in his name hailing jihad. The page was taken down a few hours ago. "I'm sorry, I was angry", Hosni is said to have told police, adding that he had not been helped by anyone.