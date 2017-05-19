Wenders makes doc on pope (3)

Rome, May 19 - German director Wim Wenders has made a documentary on Pope Francis in which the pontiff speaks to the audience, the SIR news agency said Friday. The doc, entitled Pope Francis, A Man Of His Word, will see Francis tackling issues dear to his heart like ecology, migration, consumerism and social justice, SIR said. Wenders agreed the project with Msgr Dario Viganò, the Holy See's communications pointman. SIR reported that it was publicly announcing the film-making project, shared with Mgr. Dario E. Viganò, Prefect of the Secretariat for Communications of the Holy See. It noted that Wenders had received several Oscar nominations with the documentaries "Buena Vista Social Club", "Pina" and "The Salt of the Earth", and was awarded the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival with "Paris, Texas", and the Golden Lion at Venice with "The State of Things". It described the project as "a documentary film in which, for the first time, Francis, that is, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church, will tell his story directly to the audience." SIR said "Francis will address topics dear to his heart such as ecology, migration, consumerism or social justice, by answering questions put to him from the peripheries of the world". Internationally distributed by Focus Features, which is part of the NBCUniversal Group, the film Pope Francis, A man of his word" is produced by Wim Wenders himself with Samanta Gandolfi Branca, Alessandro Lo Monaco ("The World's Smallest Army"), Andrea Gambetta and David Rosier ("The Salt of the Earth"). The film production is by Célestes Images, Vatican Television Centre, Solares Fondazione delle Arti, PTS Art's Factory, Neue Road Movies, Fondazione Solares Suisse, and Decia Films.