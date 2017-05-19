Pope blesses houses in Ostia (2)

Rome
19/05/2017
Rome, May 19 - Pope Francis on Friday blessed homes in Ostia, on the Roman coast, as a sign of "closeness" to those living on Rome's outskirts in a new initiative, continuing the Fridays of Mercy he inaugurated during the Holy Year Jubilee of Mercy, the Vatican said. The Vatican likened it to the regular pre-Easter blessings of homes carried out by parish priests. "The pope has become a parish priest", the Vatican press office said, saying there had been "great surprise" among residents when they opened their doors to see Francis standing there instead of the local priests as they had expected.
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli
di Rocco Gentile
Arresti armi e droga, padre e figli davanti al Gip
di Attilio Sergio
Riprese le ricerche di Maria Chindamo
di Pino Brosio
Calabria, svolta nei trasporti
di Betty Calabretta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online