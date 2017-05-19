Galletti to meet Raggi over Rome trash situation (2)

Rome
19/05/2017
Rome, May 19 - Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said Friday that he will meet Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi soon to discuss the capital's troubles managing its trash. "I'll see Raggi in the next few days, my doors are open," Galletti said. "I want a real refuse plan that can be put into practice within a few years. Today there are not enough plants. The capital's refuse goes off to saturate the dumps of other provinces or its goes on tour of Italy or Europe. It's not right for the citizens of Rome, who have to pay more". In response, Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said "we are against dumps and incinerators and we will oppose the government's stance on them".
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli
di Rocco Gentile
Arresti armi e droga, padre e figli davanti al Gip
di Attilio Sergio
Riprese le ricerche di Maria Chindamo
di Pino Brosio
Calabria, svolta nei trasporti
di Betty Calabretta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online