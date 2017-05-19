Rome

Galletti to meet Raggi over Rome trash situation (2)

Minister says not enough plants for capital's refuse

Rome, May 19 - Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said Friday that he will meet Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi soon to discuss the capital's troubles managing its trash. "I'll see Raggi in the next few days, my doors are open," Galletti said. "I want a real refuse plan that can be put into practice within a few years. Today there are not enough plants. The capital's refuse goes off to saturate the dumps of other provinces or its goes on tour of Italy or Europe. It's not right for the citizens of Rome, who have to pay more". In response, Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said "we are against dumps and incinerators and we will oppose the government's stance on them".

