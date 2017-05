RAI workers to strike June 8 (2)

Rome, May 19 - RAI unions said Friday they would strike on June 8 against alleged mismanagement at the State broadcaster. "RAI's top management is now in permanent conflict inside itself and this war, which is blocking the company, is being fought to the detriment of citizens and personnel," said the Slc Cgil, Uilcom Uil, Ugl Informazione, Snater, Libersind-ConfSal and Usigrai unions. "If the director-general and the board are no longer able to operate, let them admit that and leave their posts". RAI Director-General Antonio Campo Dall'Orto has come under fire for a string of controversial programming decisions and stars' salaries recently.