Pharmaceuticals stealing down

Rome, May 19 - Thefts of pharmaceuticals are falling in Italy, the Italian Pharmaceuticals Agency (AIFA) said Friday. Just 80,000 packets were robbed from lorries in the second half of last year compared to a peak of 800,000 in the second half of 2013, AIFA said. Thefts from hospitals were down from 37 robberies in 2014, a recent record, to one in 2015 and seven last year.