Grillo indicted for slandering Speranza

Rome, May 19 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo has been indicted for allegedly slandering Democratic and Progressive Movement (MDP) MP Roberto Speranza when Speranza was House whip for the Democratic Party in 2014, judicial sources said Friday. The comedian-turned-politician is accused of claiming that Speranza gave in to a "lobby of privileged people" when he withdrew a budget amendment.