Cabinet OKs civil service reform (2)

Rome, May 19 - The cabinet on Friday approved a civil-service and public-sector reform drafetd by Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia. Among the measures are extra hirings for precarious workers, a firing code, the creation of a single pension and social security agency INPS hub for fiscal visits and a reform of assessments. Those who get negative ratings will be docked pay or face other penalties that after three years could lead to sacking, according to a performance plan. The government has vowed to boost the civil service, cutting red tape and raising morale.