Cabinet OKs compulsory vaccination for school entry (2)

Rome, May 19 - The cabinet on Friday approved a decree reintroducing compulsory vaccinations for school admissions. The decree had been held up by a row between Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin and Education Minister Valeria Fedeli over the age limit for the obligation, with Lorenzin wanting it raised to 10 and Fedeli insisting it should be left at six. The government has vowed to end a climate of vaccine skepticism in Italy.