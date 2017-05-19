University G7 to promote social sustainability

Rome, May 19 - The university system "is working hard" to promote formation in the field of sustainable development on an environmental level but "less so on a social level", University of Siena lecturer Angelo Riccaboni said on Thursday. Riccaboni will coordinate work on the theme of 'Universities and sustainability" at the "University G7 - University education for all. Actions for a sustainable future" in the northern city of Udine from June 29-30. "We have done a study of universities and discovered that 80% are planning activities to promote sustainable development and the application of the 2030 Agenda," Riccaboni said. "This is a comforting figure," he added. "However, we found that the formation is largely focused on climate change, energy and renewables," the lecturer continued. "One of the messages that we hope to send from Udine concerns promotion of training in the social and economic fields" to integrate formation in the environmental sphere, Riccaboni said. "If they are not integrated we will not be able to activate a form of development that is sustainable," he concluded.