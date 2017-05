Undersecretary Vicari probed in corruption case

(see related) Palermo, May 19 - Infrastructure Undersecretary Simona Vicari, a member of the centrist AP group, is under investigation in a corruption probe that led to the arrest of shipping businessman Ettore Morace on Friday, sources said. The allegation concerns a Rolex allegedly given to the undersecretary by Morace. It is suspected that this is linked to Vicari presenting an amending lowering value-added tax on maritime transport from 10% to 4%, saving million of euros for Morace's company. Vicari has just received notification she is probed, sources said.