Man held for pro-ISIS propaganda

Bari, May 19 - A 34-year-old resident of the southern city of Foggia was taken to jail on Friday as part of an anti-terrorism operation coordinated by Bari investigators, sources said. Kamel Sadeaoui, who is of Tunisian origin, is suspected of pro-ISIS propaganda on the Internet and illegal possession of weapons. His brother was tracked down in the northern city of Padua and notified of an expulsion order.