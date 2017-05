Stand-off with armed man in Turin over

Turin, May 19 - A stand-off with a man who holed himself up in his fifth-floor flat on the outskirts of Turin and threatened to start shooting ended after around 22 hours on Friday. The shopkeeper, who has bipolar problems and is of Calabrian origins, agreed to open the door to Carabinieri police after they brought him a capuccino for breakfast, sources said. Health personnel are on the scene and the man is likely to be sectioned.