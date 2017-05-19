Rome

G7: Universities 'driver' of development, global citizenship

'G7 University for sustainable future' in Udine June 29-30

G7: Universities 'driver' of development, global citizenship

Rome, May 19 - Universities are the driver of sustainable development and global citizenship in every corner of the globe, the conference of Italian university deans (CRUI) said on Thursday. "Universities were established long before nation states," added the deans during the presentation of "G7 University - University education for all. Actions for a sustainable future", which will take place in the northern city of Udine June 29-30. Over 150 deans, lecturers and students from the G7 countries are expected to take part in the initiative, which comes under the auspices of the Italian festival of knowledge - 'Conoscenza in Festa'. It will be "a great opportunity to make education the most powerful tool for liberating people and societies and building a peaceful and just future", CRUI secretary general Alberto De Toni said. The meeting is to revolve around four main themes - education and sustainability, global citizenship, universities, culture and society, and universities and economic development - leading to a final manifesto setting out what universities "can and must do to build a sustainable future", De Toni said. The education ministry and the Friuli Venezia Giulia region are partners in the initiative.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

di Rocco Gentile

Riprese le ricerche di Maria Chindamo

Riprese le ricerche di Maria Chindamo

di Pino Brosio

Arresti armi e droga, padre e figli davanti al Gip

Arresti armi e droga, padre e figli davanti al Gip

di Attilio Sergio

Calabria, svolta nei trasporti

Calabria, svolta nei trasporti

di Betty Calabretta

Inseguimento nella notte, una 600 contro volante

Inseguimento nella notte, una 600 contro volante

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33