Call off Milan march after station attack - Maroni

Milan, May 19 - Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni on Friday called for Saturday's Milan Without Walls march to be scrapped after Thursday's attack on two soldiers and a police officer at the city's central station. "I have expressed my solidarity and support for the officers who are injured and I renew it," Maroni said in a statement. "I repeat that I consider it opportune to cancel the pro-immigration march planned for tomorrow in Milan as a sign of respect for the security forces who are unfortunately exposed to risks to their lives".