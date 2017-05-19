Soldier, police officer in hospital after Milan stabbing (2)

Milan
19/05/2017
Milan, May 19 - A railway police officer and a soldier were still in hospital on Friday after being stabbed by a 20-year-old at Milan's central station on Thursday, police said. Another serviceman was also attacked and was released from hospital with a seven-day prognosis. The attacker, an Italian national whose mother is also Italian and whose father is North African, has been arrested and is accused of attempted homicide. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Friday that Saturday's Milan Without Walls march will go ahead, maid calls for it to be cancelled following the attack. "The officer is OK," Sala said after visiting the injured railway police officer at Milan's Fatebenefratelli hospital. "I call for peaceful participation from everyone to help reflection on such an important issue," Sala added on Facebook. Sala also blasted those who blamed the migrant-reception policies for the attack and called for the march to be scrapped. "The criminal who attacked the security forces is a the son of an Italian mother and a North African father and he is a full-blown Italian," Sala said. "Despite this, some find it convenient to blame this criminal act on migrants". The march will feature the participation of voluntary associations and NGOs working for migrant integration, as well as the city. Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni, on the other hand, said the march should not go ahead. "I have expressed my solidarity and support for the officers who are injured and I renew it," Maroni said in a statement. "I repeat that I consider it opportune to cancel the pro-immigration march planned for tomorrow in Milan as a sign of respect for the security forces who are unfortunately exposed to risks to their lives".
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli
di Rocco Gentile
Riprese le ricerche di Maria Chindamo
di Pino Brosio
Arresti armi e droga, padre e figli davanti al Gip
di Attilio Sergio
Calabria, svolta nei trasporti
di Betty Calabretta
Inseguimento nella notte, una 600 contro volante
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online