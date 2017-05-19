Milan Without Walls march still on after attack - Sala (2)

Milan
19/05/2017
Milan, May 19 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Friday that Saturday's Milan Without Walls march will go ahead following Thursday's stabbing attack on two soldiers and a police officer at the city's central station. "The officer is OK," Sala said after visiting the injured railway police officer at Milan's Fatebenefratelli hospital. The march will feature the participation of voluntary associations and NGOs working for migrant integration, as well as the city. "I call for peaceful participation from everyone to help reflection on such an important issue," Sala added on Facebook. Sala also blasted those who blamed the migrant-reception policies for the attack and called for the march to be scrapped. "The criminal who attacked the security forces is a the son of an Italian mother and a North African father and he is a full-blown Italian," Sala said. "Despite this, some find it convenient to blame this criminal act on migrants".
