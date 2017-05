Trapani mayor candidate arrested in graft probe

Palermo, May 19 - Sicilian regional councillor Girolamo Fazio, a former Forza Italia member who is now in the assembly's mixed group and is running to be mayor of Trapani, was among three people arrested by Carabinieri police on Friday in relation to a corruption probe, sources said. Shipping businessman Ettore Morace and a regional official, Giuseppe Montalto, were also arrested, the sources said. Morace is the son of Vittorio Morace, the chairman of Serie B soccer team Trapani Calcio. The father and son are owners of the Liberty Lines ferry company.