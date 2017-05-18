School coach burns but occupants unhurt (2)

Milan

Wheel catches fire

Milan, May 18 - A coach carrying 20 fifth-grade students and three teachers on a trip to Turin's Egyptian Museum caught fire near Milan Thursday but no one was hurt. The driver was briefly hospitalised after inhaling fumes from the wheel that caught fire and exploded . The fire was probably caused by brakes overheating, police said. "The brakes probably over-heated and set fire to the wheel, and then the fire spread to the engine," they said. The occupants got out of the vehicle before the fire spread and gutted it, they said.

