We want truth on CONSIP - Renzi (2)

Rome
18/05/2017
Rome, May 18 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Thursday that "now that this magnificent media show is over", referring to the illegal publication of a wiretap in which he tells his father to tell the truth, "...we want the truth" on the CONSIP civil-service procurement agency graft case. "Those who broke the law must pay," he said. Renzi's father Tiziano is suspected of influence-peddling in the case. In the wiretap, the PD leader and ex-premier urges his father to tell the whole truth about an alleged meeting with the businessman arrested for being at the centre of the probe, Alfredo Romeo - a meeting Tiziano Renzi denies happened. The PD leader added that the PD did not plan on passing new legislation cracking down on the use of wiretaps, but their abuse should be stamped out, with "everyone respecting the law".
