Rome

We want truth on CONSIP - Renzi (2)

'After media show, guilty must pay'

We want truth on CONSIP - Renzi (2)

Rome, May 18 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Thursday that "now that this magnificent media show is over", referring to the illegal publication of a wiretap in which he tells his father to tell the truth, "...we want the truth" on the CONSIP civil-service procurement agency graft case. "Those who broke the law must pay," he said. Renzi's father Tiziano is suspected of influence-peddling in the case. In the wiretap, the PD leader and ex-premier urges his father to tell the whole truth about an alleged meeting with the businessman arrested for being at the centre of the probe, Alfredo Romeo - a meeting Tiziano Renzi denies happened. The PD leader added that the PD did not plan on passing new legislation cracking down on the use of wiretaps, but their abuse should be stamped out, with "everyone respecting the law".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

di Rocco Gentile

Inseguimento nella notte, una 600 contro volante

Inseguimento nella notte, una 600 contro volante

di Rosario Pasciuto

Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta

Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta

di Alessandro Tumino

Pistole e droga in casa, arrestati padre e due figli

Pistole e droga in casa, arrestati padre e due figli

'Ndrangheta:sequestrati beni a 3 professionisti legati cosca

'Ndrangheta:sequestrati beni a 3 professionisti legati cosca

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33