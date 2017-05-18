Spanish DJ who punched passersby plea-bargains 21 mths

Milan
18/05/2017
Milan, May 18 - A Spanish DJ who punched at least 11 people in the street in Milan plea-bargained a 21-month suspended jail term Thursday. Nicolas Aitor Orlando Lecumberri, 24, is in treatment at a Spanish psychiatric facility. He reached the plea bargain after agreeing damages for 11 victims. Lecumberri was arrested July 28 for posing as a tourist on the streets of Milan, asking passersby for information in English and then punching them for no apparent reason. Police said he was a fan of the so-called "knockout game", in which one or more assailants attempt to knock out an unsuspecting victim for the amusement of the attackers and their accomplices.
