Education as driving force at G7 university event in Udine

Rome, May 18 - Over 150 rectors, professors and students from G7 universities will be meeting in Udine on June 29-30 to discuss higher education as a driving force between sustainable development and global citizenship in every area of the world. The initiative, presented in Rome on Thursday, is entitled 'G7 University - University Education for All. Actions for a Sustainable Future' and is part of the Italian 'Conoscenza in Festa' ('Knowledge Festival'). Taking part will be 13 universities and 14 students from G7 countries as well as 77 Italian universities, 6 research bodies, 31 organizations and 30 experts. Udine rector and secretary general of the Conference of Italian University Rectors (CRUI) Alberto De Toni said that the aim is to draw up "a manifesto, a combination of texts, addressed to all the universities and ministries of the world to say what universities can and must do to create a sustainable future". Four work sessions will be held to draw up the manifesto: one on education and sustainability; one on global citizenship; one on universities, culture and society; and one on economic development. "We also expect Education, Universities and Research Minister Valeria Fedeli to take part," De Toni said, "as well as representatives from the economic and cultural sectors. This is a great opportunity to make education the most powerful tool to liberate people, liberate society and build a peaceful, egalitarian future."