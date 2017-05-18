Napolitano slams Orfini on wiretaps (2)

Rome
18/05/2017
Rome, May 18 - Former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano on Thursday slammed democratic Party (PD) chairman Matteo Orfini for "an insinuation" regarding the Unipol affair 12 years ago. Napolitano said he had sent Orfini "documentation" on his stance over a damaging 2005 wiretap in the near-purchase of the BNL bank. Orfini on Wednesday criticised Napolitano for alleged inconsistency in calling critics of illegal wiretap publications "hypocrites" because they had done nothing to stop the longstanding practice. Orfini had described the publication of an illegally obtained wiretap in which PD leader and ex-pre,ier Matteo Renzi tells his father to tell the truth in the CONSIP civil-service procurement agency graft probe as "an attack on democracy" and said "they are just trying to hit Italy's top party".
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli
di Rocco Gentile
Inseguimento nella notte, una 600 contro volante
di Rosario Pasciuto
Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta
di Alessandro Tumino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online