Man kills partner, attempts suicide (2)

Padua, May 18 - A man stabbed his partner to death and tried to kill himself in a parked car at Trebaseleghe near Padua Thursday. The man is fighting for his life in hospital. The victim and her attacker are middle-aged Italians, police said. A passerby spotted the bodies in the car park shortly after 16:00 and called the police. A medical team rushed to the scene but were unable to do anything for the woman.