M5S 'not ready to rule' - Prodi (2)

Rome
18/05/2017
Rome, May 18 - Former two-time centre-left premier Romano Prodi on Thursday said the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) was "not ready" to rule Italy. Speaking on La7 TV, Prodi said: "the Five Stars are not ready to govern. They issue omni-comprehensive statements, their real strength is opposing the regime. Their success if die to the fact that they only play an opposition role and have renounced all political roots. "You can't understand any positive proposal, and there's the risk that if they came first in elections, they would represent a danger". The 77-year-old former European Commission president, who defeated centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi twice, has frequently been critical of the M5S and its leader, comedian Beppe Grillo.
