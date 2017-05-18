Rome

M5S 'not ready to rule' - Prodi (2)

A danger says former premier

M5S 'not ready to rule' - Prodi (2)

Rome, May 18 - Former two-time centre-left premier Romano Prodi on Thursday said the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) was "not ready" to rule Italy. Speaking on La7 TV, Prodi said: "the Five Stars are not ready to govern. They issue omni-comprehensive statements, their real strength is opposing the regime. Their success if die to the fact that they only play an opposition role and have renounced all political roots. "You can't understand any positive proposal, and there's the risk that if they came first in elections, they would represent a danger". The 77-year-old former European Commission president, who defeated centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi twice, has frequently been critical of the M5S and its leader, comedian Beppe Grillo.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

di Rocco Gentile

Inseguimento nella notte, una 600 contro volante

Inseguimento nella notte, una 600 contro volante

di Rosario Pasciuto

Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta

Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta

di Alessandro Tumino

Pistole e droga in casa, arrestati padre e due figli

Pistole e droga in casa, arrestati padre e due figli

'Ndrangheta:sequestrati beni a 3 professionisti legati cosca

'Ndrangheta:sequestrati beni a 3 professionisti legati cosca

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33