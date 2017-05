Rape victim denied damages says 'abandoned' (2)

Turin, May 18 - A rape victim denied damages because her attacker was penniless on Thursday said she felt "abandoned by the State". Roberta, a Turin woman raped in 2011 by a man sentenced to over eight years in jail, said "I've worked hard on myself, so as not to be crushed by this tragedy, but now I feel abandoned by the State". One of her lawyers, whose appeal was rejected by a Turin court Thursday, said "the State does not respect citizens".