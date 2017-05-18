Hayden suffered 'v.serious brain damage' - doctors (2)

Bologna

Bologna, May 18 - Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden suffered "very serious brain damage" in a cycling accident Wednesday, Cesena's Bufalini Hospital said Thursday. It said his condition "remains extremely serious" in an intensive care ward after he went through the windscreen of the car that hit him. The 2006 MotoGP champ, 36, was not operated on, hospital sources said. The sister of the Kentuckian rider, Kathleen, said she was sure her brother would get better. "My brother is a fighter," she said on Twitter. Italian MotoGP ace Valentino Rossi said on Facebook, "come on Nicky, we're all with you". Hayden's Honda Superbike team said his girlfriend and entourage were with him at his bedside. Hayden joined the Superbike circuit last year.

