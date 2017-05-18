Motorcycling ace Hayden still critical after car hit bicycle (2)

Rimini
18/05/2017
Rimini, May 18 - Motorcyclng ace Nicky Hayden remained in critical condition in hospital Thursday after being hit by a car while out cycling Wednesday, Cesena hospital sources said. The 2006 MotoGP champ, 36, was not operated on after going through the windscreen of the Renault that hit him and suffering abdominals injuries and a severe concussion, they said. Hayden joined the Superbike circuit last year. The sister of the Kentuckian rider, Kathleen, siad she was sure her brother would get better. "My brother is a fighter," she said on Twitter. Italian MotoGP ace Valentino Rossi said on Facebook, "come on Nicky, we're all with you". Hayden's Honda team said his girlfriend and entourage were with him at his bedside, and a further statement would be made as soon as there was a new medical report.
